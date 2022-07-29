TERA (TERA) Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

TERA (TERA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last week, TERA has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. TERA has a market cap of $683,483.16 and $4.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00663356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001708 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

TERA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

