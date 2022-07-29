Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q3 guidance to $0.90-$1.16 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

