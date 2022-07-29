Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of TER stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

