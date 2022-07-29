Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after purchasing an additional 997,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,198,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

