Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terumo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $33.58. 9,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Terumo has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

