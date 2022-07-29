Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the June 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terumo Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $33.58. 9,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Terumo has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96.
Terumo Company Profile
