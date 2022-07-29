Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.8% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after purchasing an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $855.21.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $53,221,004 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $842.70 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.57 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $717.58 and its 200 day moving average is $848.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $873.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

