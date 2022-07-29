Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,927 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $91,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 31.9% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.5% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.3% during the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.9% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,396. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

