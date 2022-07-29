Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.73.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $102.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Stories

