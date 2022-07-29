Textron (NYSE:TXT) Earns Maintains Rating from Bank of America

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Textron stock opened at $64.78 on Friday. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

