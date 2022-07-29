Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 917.5% in July

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,000 shares, an increase of 917.5% from the June 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGSNF remained flat at $17.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. Tgs Asa has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.