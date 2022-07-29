The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.9% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $72,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 197,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,532. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.