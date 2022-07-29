The Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

