The Graph Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $206.66 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $875.77 million and $206.66 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.76 or 0.99987151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00129603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

