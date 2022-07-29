The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63, RTT News reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE HIG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

HIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.