The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,543 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up about 3.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned approximately 0.55% of Howard Hughes worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 253,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,245,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in Howard Hughes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HHC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

HHC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,962. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.43. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $60.04 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

