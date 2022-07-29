The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.53

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.53 and traded as low as $46.00. The InterGroup shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 4,752 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut The InterGroup from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The InterGroup Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a PE ratio of -274.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The InterGroup (INTG)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.