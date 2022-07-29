The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.53

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.53 and traded as low as $46.00. The InterGroup shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 4,752 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut The InterGroup from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a PE ratio of -274.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.46%.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

