The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the company’s current price.

LSXMA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 157.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Manteio Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,896.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

