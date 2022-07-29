The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $63.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

