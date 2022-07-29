The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $114.19 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

