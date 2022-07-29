The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Insider Acquires £25,059.36 in Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 49.38 ($0.59) on Friday. The Restaurant Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 40.54 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57). The company has a market cap of £377.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.08) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95.40 ($1.15).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

