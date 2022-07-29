The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 1,078.4% in July

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 1,078.4% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.10) to GBX 733 ($8.83) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 880 ($10.60) to GBX 835 ($10.06) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($8.86) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($8.67) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.57.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Price Performance

Shares of SGPYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. 51,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,764. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%.

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Further Reading

