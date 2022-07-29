The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

St. Joe Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of JOE stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.21.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,671.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $146,444 over the last three months. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of St. Joe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the first quarter worth $90,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.