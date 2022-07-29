The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.78. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

