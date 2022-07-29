Thermon Group (THR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Thermon Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Thermon Group Price Performance

NYSE THR opened at $15.50 on Friday. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

In other news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $48,793.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Thames acquired 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $48,793.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,545.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,867 shares of company stock worth $186,906. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

Further Reading

