TheStreet Downgrades T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to C+

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.39.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,284,883,000 after acquiring an additional 442,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,086,712,000 after acquiring an additional 195,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.