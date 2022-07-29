TheStreet Upgrades Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) to B

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Clearway Energy stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

