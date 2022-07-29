Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TWM. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.15 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Standpoint Research upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TSE:TWM opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$417.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.34. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.15 and a 1-year high of C$1.72.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$464.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

