TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Raised to C$143.00 at National Bankshares

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$138.00 to C$143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$147.44.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded up C$4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$131.67. The stock had a trading volume of 103,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. TMX Group has a one year low of C$121.42 and a one year high of C$145.69. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.57.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$287.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$258.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.6078444 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

