Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Down 72.7% in July

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the June 30th total of 322,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.9 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TTUUF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile



Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.



