Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Cut to C$120.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.89.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $80.70 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

