Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.67

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$80.67 and last traded at C$79.42, with a volume of 337651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.07.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.58. The firm has a market cap of C$26.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 10.1840766 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$313,314.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,784,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$550,491,006.10. Insiders have bought 31,825 shares of company stock worth $2,193,905 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

