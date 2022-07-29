Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 4,925 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,413,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 139,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 96,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. 102,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

