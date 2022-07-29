Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,117 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,545,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,453,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,589,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,694,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,500,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,527,000 after purchasing an additional 122,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

