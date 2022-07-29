Tower Bridge Advisors Has $28.15 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $28,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 58,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,518. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.