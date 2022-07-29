Tower Bridge Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,773,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.20. 53,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,469. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.