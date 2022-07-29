Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,101 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,092 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $74.87. 85,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

