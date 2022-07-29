Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $165.44. 17,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $170.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

