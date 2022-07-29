Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 24,377 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,377 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

SBUX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. The company had a trading volume of 122,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $123.47.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

