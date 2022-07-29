Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 460 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,696. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

