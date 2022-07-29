Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 4,775 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.89.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

