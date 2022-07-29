Towerview LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.1% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Towerview LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

