Towerview LLC Sells 190,779 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Towerview LLC reduced its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,155,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 190,779 shares during the period. StealthGas accounts for approximately 3.7% of Towerview LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 8.26% of StealthGas worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GASS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

StealthGas Trading Down 2.5 %

GASS opened at $2.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. StealthGas Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 million. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

StealthGas Profile

(Get Rating)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.