TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.
TransUnion Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.62.
In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.
