TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75-3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.85 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.89-0.95 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,636. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $125.35.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.62.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.