TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.70. 1,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 296,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THS. TheStreet raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,116,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,561,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,035,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 334,159 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

