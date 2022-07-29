Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Position Increased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $7,178,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 137.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Stock Performance

NYSE TY traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 47,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,349. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $35.91.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

Tri-Continental Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

