Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market cap of $73.90 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,095.09 or 0.99968698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00128059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

