TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13. TriNet Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.87-$1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,785. TriNet Group has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.24.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $335,360.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,889,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,328 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

