Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $0.90-1.10 EPS.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TRN opened at $25.48 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

TRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

