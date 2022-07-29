TrueDeck (TDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,313.00

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $35,259.90 and approximately $13,313.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,481.17 or 0.99984959 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003891 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00127638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031669 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

TrueDeck Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

