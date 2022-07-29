Truist Financial Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of THC opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

