Truist Financial Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
THC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $103.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.50.
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of THC opened at $65.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,797,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.